Zamansky LLC Appointed Lead Counsel in ERISA Lawsuit for all Exxon Mobil (XOM) Employees

The lawsuit is for Exxon employees who were participants in the Exxon Mobil Savings Plan and who purchased and held Exxon stock through the Plan. All current or former Exxon employees who purchased and held Exxon stock through the Plan from November 2015 through October 2016 are potentially eligible for the class, according to Jake Zamansky, a leading employee stock fraud attorney.

