Zamansky LLC Appointed Lead Counsel in ERISA Lawsuit for all Exxon Mobil (XOM) Employees
The lawsuit is for Exxon employees who were participants in the Exxon Mobil Savings Plan and who purchased and held Exxon stock through the Plan. All current or former Exxon employees who purchased and held Exxon stock through the Plan from November 2015 through October 2016 are potentially eligible for the class, according to Jake Zamansky, a leading employee stock fraud attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|19 hr
|Mosaic is evil
|16
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC