Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agrium Inc. (AGU) to Sell
According to Zacks, "Agrium has underperformed the Zacks categorized Fertilizers industry over the past six months, reflecting its lower-than-expected earnings performance in the last quarter and the pricing headwinds faced by the company. Agrium is still reeling under the effects of the depressed prices of crop nutrients.
