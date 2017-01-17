Why more Chinese companies will come ...

Why more Chinese companies will come to Switzerland

Switzerland can expect to see a lot more companies coming over from China in the coming years, according to Liu Jiren, co-founder and chairman of leading Chinese software firm, Neusoft. Chinese companies made the headlines in Switzerland last year with several notable merger and acquisition deals, including the record $43.3 billion takeover of Basel agrochemical giant Syngenta by the China National Chemical Corporation .

