Why more Chinese companies will come to Switzerland
Switzerland can expect to see a lot more companies coming over from China in the coming years, according to Liu Jiren, co-founder and chairman of leading Chinese software firm, Neusoft. Chinese companies made the headlines in Switzerland last year with several notable merger and acquisition deals, including the record $43.3 billion takeover of Basel agrochemical giant Syngenta by the China National Chemical Corporation .
