The state of Montana has reached a $25 million settlement with more than 1,000 victims of asbestos-related disease over claims that health officials failed to bring attention to the hazards of a contaminated mine. The Flathead Beacon reported that the settlement stems from nearly 100 lawsuits brought against the state for failing to protect residents in the northwestern Montana town of Libby.

