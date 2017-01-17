Updated
The state of Montana has reached a $25 million settlement with more than 1,000 victims of asbestos-related disease over claims that health officials failed to bring attention to the hazards of a contaminated mine. The Flathead Beacon reported that the settlement stems from nearly 100 lawsuits brought against the state for failing to protect residents in the northwestern Montana town of Libby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Reality Check
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic is evil
|16
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC