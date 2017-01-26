UPDATE 2-Potash Corp outlook disappoi...

UPDATE 2-Potash Corp outlook disappoints, fertilizer slump deepens

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 26 Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc forecast a less profitable year on Thursday than analysts expect, and reported a surprisingly big drop in quarterly profit as a deep slump continued in the oversupplied fertilizer sector. U.S.-listed shares of the world's biggest fertilizer producer, which reported a 22 percent slide in fourth-quarter sales, dropped 4 percent in premarket trading.

