Trump's CEO meetings raise ethics questions
" President-elect Donald Trump's meetings with CEOs seeking federal approval for major mergers are raising red flags for ethics lawyers concerned that about the possible erosion of a firewall between the regulators tasked with approving the billion-dollar deals and the White House. Trump met this week with the heads of German chemical company Bayer and seed and herbicide giant Monsanto, who made their case for their $57 billion merger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|Mosaic is evil
|16
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC