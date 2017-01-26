Top 10 biz groups take up more than h...

Top 10 biz groups take up more than half of stock market cap

13 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea's top 10 conglomerates by assets take up over half of the country's stock market capitalization, data showed Monday, pointing to their huge clout in Asia's fourth-largest economy. According to the data by corporate tracker Chaebul.com, listed subsidiaries of the 10 largest family-controlled business groups, known as chaebol here, had a combined market capitalization of 793.9 trillion won as of Wednesday, or 51.6 percent of the value of all shares traded on the main bourse.

