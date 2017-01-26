Top 10 biz groups take up more than half of stock market cap
South Korea's top 10 conglomerates by assets take up over half of the country's stock market capitalization, data showed Monday, pointing to their huge clout in Asia's fourth-largest economy. According to the data by corporate tracker Chaebul.com, listed subsidiaries of the 10 largest family-controlled business groups, known as chaebol here, had a combined market capitalization of 793.9 trillion won as of Wednesday, or 51.6 percent of the value of all shares traded on the main bourse.
