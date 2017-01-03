The Wall Street Journal: Exxon Mobil grants Tillerson $180 million retirement package

Exxon Mobil Corp. has awarded former Chief Executive Rex Tillerson a $180 million retirement package as the company moves to break financial ties with President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state. If Tillerson is confirmed, Exxon will transfer the equivalent value of 2 million unvested shares that he was set to receive at his previously expected retirement in March into a trust, according to the company.

