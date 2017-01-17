The Latest: EPA pick Pruitt accused of seeking 'dark money'
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos speaks in Grand Rapids, Mich. DeVos, Trump's choice for education secretary, has spent over two decades advocating for school choice progra... A Democratic senator is accusing Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency of collecting "dark money" from anonymous sources to steer his work as Oklahoma attorney general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Reality Check
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic is evil
|16
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC