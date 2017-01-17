The Latest: Bank of America CEO says clarity needed on UK

From left, Senior Vice-President of Alphabet Ruth Porat, CEO of Credit Suisse Tidjane Thiam, CEO of WPP Plc Sir Marin Sorrell, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company Andrew N. Liveris attend a panel 'Size matters: The Future of Big Business' at the 'World Economic Forum' in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting 'World Economic Forum ' in Davos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.