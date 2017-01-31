SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. - Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.