South Korean Prosecutor Delays Decision on Samsung Leader's Arrest
South Korea's special prosecutor Sunday delayed a decision on whether to seek a warrant to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, who was questioned on bribery suspicions in an influence-peddling investigation. "Today we plan not to decide whether to seek an arrest for Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee," the special prosecutor's office said in a text message.
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Sat
|Mosaic is evil
|16
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
