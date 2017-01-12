South Korean Prosecutor Delays Decisi...

South Korean Prosecutor Delays Decision on Samsung Leader's Arrest

16 hrs ago

South Korea's special prosecutor Sunday delayed a decision on whether to seek a warrant to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, who was questioned on bribery suspicions in an influence-peddling investigation. "Today we plan not to decide whether to seek an arrest for Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee," the special prosecutor's office said in a text message.

Chicago, IL

