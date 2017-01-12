South Korea prosecutors seek to arrest Samsung heir in bribery scandal

South Korea's special prosecutors' office said on Monday it was seeking a warrant to arrest the head of Samsung Group, the country's largest conglomerate, accusing him of paying multimillion dollar bribes to a friend of President Park Geun-hye. Samsung Group chief Lee Jae-yong was questioned for 22 straight hours last week as investigators probed a corruption scandal that resulted in parliament impeaching Park last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.