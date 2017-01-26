Sherwin-Williams Finishes 2016 Strong
The U.S. economy has been running strong for eight years now, and that has led consumers to spend more on their homes. That's been good news for paint-maker Sherwin-Williams , which capitalizes on consumer strength through its proprietary paint stores as well as by selling products through other retailers.
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic is evil
|16
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
