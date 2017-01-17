Saudi's SABIC to acquire remaining stake in Saudi JV with Shell for $820 million
Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining stake of its joint venture with Shell Arabia, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell ( The agreement which is expected to be complete before the end of this year is subject to regulatory measures, SABIC said. It said it signed another memorandum of understanding on Sunday with Shell Arabia to boost cooperation in international and local investment opportunities.
