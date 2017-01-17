Samsung Group says it appreciates chief Jay Y. Lee's release
Jan 19 Samsung Group said on Thursday it appreciated the fact that the South Korean special prosecutor's case against the head of the group, Jay Y. Lee, can proceed without his detention. "We appreciate the fact that the merits of this case can now be determined without the need for detention," Samsung Group said in an emailed statement.
