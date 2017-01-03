Saffron-infused chocolate comes to th...

Saffron-infused chocolate comes to the UK and the Netherlands

Startup firm Mahbir has launched a range of premium Indian foods containing saffron to the UK and the Netherlands, including a Belgian milk chocolate infused with the spice. British-Indian Mahbir Thukral, 30, launched the brand Mahbir Premium Indian Saffron at the BBC Good Food Show Winter in the UK on November 24, 2016.

