S. Korean independent counsel summons key Samsung executives for bribery charge
A South Korean independent counsel team investigating a scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye on Monday summoned two key Samsung Group executives for bribery charges. Choi Ji-sung, head of Samsung Group's future strategy office, appeared in the special prosecutor team's office in the southern district of Seoul, local TV footage showed.
