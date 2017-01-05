RPM International Takes Charges, Cuts Earnings Guidance
Coatings and sealants are important for a wide variety of applications in the industrial and consumer sectors, and RPM International provides many key products to serve those purposes. Consumers will be most familiar with brands like DAP and Rust-Oleum, but RPM also produces industrial cleaners, restoration services equipment, and building materials.
