RPM acquires Prime Resins, a Georgia maker of infrastructure chemicals and equipment

14 hrs ago

RPM International Inc. has acquired Prime Resins, a Georgia-based manufacturer of special chemicals and equipment used to construct and repair infrastructure, for an undisclosed sum. Prime Resins, based in Conyers, Georgia, just east of Atlanta, has annual net sales of about $7 million, and is expected to contribute to RPM's earnings within one year.

Chicago, IL

