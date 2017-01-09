Rocky confirmation hearing expected for Rex Tillerson, Trump's pick for America's top diplomat
Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of State, meets with Senate leaders on Capitol Hill this month ahead of his confirmation hearing. Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of State, meets with Senate leaders on Capitol Hill this month ahead of his confirmation hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC