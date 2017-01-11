Rex Tillerson ducks queries on Exxona...

Rex Tillerson ducks queries on Exxona s climate record, lobbying in Senate hearing

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Rex Tillerson left Exxon Mobil in mid-December to start preparing for a potential job as Donald Trump's secretary of state. During Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday, less than a month after leaving his Exxon post, Tillerson declined to answer questions about a company he led for 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec 12 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Nov '16 BechtS Treason 15
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak Sep '16 May 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... Aug '16 susanpaerl 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC