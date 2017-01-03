Rex Tillerson Could Be America's Most...

Rex Tillerson Could Be America's Most Dangerous Secretary of State

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: In These Times

When he appears in January before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee to be considered for U.S. Secretary of State, Exxon Mobil will be preparing to appear before a jury at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, just blocks away. There, the company will face allegations that security forces under its employ engaged in serious human rights abuses, including murder, torture, sexual violence, kidnapping, battery, assault, burning, arbitrary arrest, detention and false imprisonment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In These Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec 12 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Nov '16 BechtS Treason 15
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak Sep '16 May 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... Aug '16 susanpaerl 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,321 • Total comments across all topics: 277,757,576

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC