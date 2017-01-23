Republicans cautious embrace of Tillerson marks unlikely marriage with Trump

Rex Tillerson , the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, shakes hands with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio as he arrives for a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing to become U.S. Secretary of State on Capitol Hill in Washington January 11, 2017. President Trump's nominee for secretary of state marched closer Monday to winning confirmation, as a key Senate panel advanced his nomination Rex Tillerson's cautious embrace by Capitol Hill Republicans marks an unexpected marriage between Trump and traditional GOP hawks - who have long been at odds on foreign policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.