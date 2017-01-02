Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Rat...

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Quaker Chemical Corp. develops, produces, and markets a broad range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services. Quaker's principal products and services include: rolling lubricants, corrosion preventives, metal finishing compounds, machining and grinding compounds, forming compounds, hydraulic fluids, technology for the removal of hydrogen sulfide, chemical milling maskants, construction products and programs to provide chemical management services.

