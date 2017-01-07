Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Raised by Jefferies Group
Albemarle Corporation - Jefferies Group boosted their Q4 2016 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle Corporation in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75.
