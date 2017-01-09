PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Cut to "Neutral" at Citigroup Inc.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets lowered PPG Industries from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
