PetroQuest Energy lifts Q4 production guidance
PetroQuest Energy raises its Q4 2016 production guidance to 49M-50M cfe/day from an earlier outlook for 42M-46M cfe/day, citing greater than expected production from its Thunder Bayou well last month due to a change in the timing of the well's recompletion operation. In Louisiana, PQ says it has shut-in the Thunder Bayou well and expects to begin completion operations into the upper section of the Cris R-2 formation in a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC