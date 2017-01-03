PetroQuest Energy lifts Q4 production guidance

PetroQuest Energy raises its Q4 2016 production guidance to 49M-50M cfe/day from an earlier outlook for 42M-46M cfe/day, citing greater than expected production from its Thunder Bayou well last month due to a change in the timing of the well's recompletion operation. In Louisiana, PQ says it has shut-in the Thunder Bayou well and expects to begin completion operations into the upper section of the Cris R-2 formation in a week.

