OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) Given $10...

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) Given $10.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Nov '16 BechtS Treason 15
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak Sep '16 May 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... Aug '16 susanpaerl 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC