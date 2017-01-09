Oil Drop Stymies Dow's March to 20,00...

Oil Drop Stymies Dow's March to 20,000; Techs Send Nasdaq to Record

Declines in financial and energy companies weighed on Wall Street on Monday, stalling the Dow's pursuit of 20,000, while the Nasdaq hit a record intraday high on gains in technology stocks and a string of deals in the health sector. The energy sector dropped 1.4 percent as oil prices slid on concerns that rising Iraqi exports and U.S. output could dampen the impact of a deal among major producers to limit output.

