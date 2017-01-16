Nigerian oil union threatens three-day strike at Exxon Mobil, Chevron
Jan 9 A Nigerian oil labour union is set to stage a three-day strike at Chevron and Exxon Mobil fuel depots from Wednesday in a protest over sackings pending the outcome of talks with the government, union officials said on Monday. The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers said it would make its final decision on the matter after its leaders meet officials from the ministries of petroleum and labour, as well as the state oil company, on Tuesday in the capital, Abuja.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC