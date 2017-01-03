Monsanto swings to quarterly profit

Jan 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer for $66 billion, swung to a quarterly profit, helped by higher demand from South America. The net profit attributable to Monsanto was $29 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with a loss of $253 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

