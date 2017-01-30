Monsanto resigned to long delay on GM...

Monsanto resigned to long delay on GMO corn permits in Mexico

A ban on planting genetically modified corn in Mexico likely will continue for years as a legal battle grinds on, says a Monsanto executive after a Mexican court last week upheld a 2013 ruling that temporarily halted even pilot plots of GMO corn following a legal challenge over its effects on the environment. The impasse comes as yellow corn imports are expected to rise by more than 20% next season on higher production costs and a weak peso, from about 15M metric tons in the 2016-17 cycle that ends in March.

