Monsanto Picks Up Momentum as 2017 Begins
Yet much of the attention that the seed and agricultural productivity company has gotten lately has been tied to its planned merger with Germany's Bayer , and the fact that the stock is almost 20% below the stated $128 per share cash buyout price suggests uncertainty about whether the deal will go forward. Coming into Thursday's fiscal first-quarter report, Monsanto investors wanted the company to return to profitability for the quarter, and the seed giant did a good job of delivering on that front.
