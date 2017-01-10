Mitsubishi Chemical to acquire U.S. carbon fiber plant from German firm
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. said Tuesday that it will acquire a U.S. carbon fiber plant from a German carbon-based product maker to meet growing demand for materials used in making automobiles and wind generators. By buying the plant in Wyoming from SGL Group through Mitsubishi Rayon Co.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC