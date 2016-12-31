Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Inc...

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stake in Dow Chemical Company

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Dow Chemical Company by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,237 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period.

