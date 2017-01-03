Mideast Stocks-Gulf weak after oil falls sharply, Uae outperforms
Jan 10 Stock markets in Gulf were weak in early trade on Tuesday with Saudi Arabia's index heading for its third straight session of declines after oil prices fell to three-week lows overnight. The Riyadh index was down 0.5 percent after 35 minutes; 12 of the 14 listed petrochemical shares declined after Brent crude futures retreated 4 percent on Monday.
