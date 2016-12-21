Methanex downgraded at Raymond James as methanol price rise seen ending
Methanex is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $28 price target at Raymond James in anticipation of an end to the surge in methanol prices. James analyst Steve Hansen thinks MEOH's earnings should "greatly exceed" current estimates as global methanol markets remain extremely tight, but he says investors should lock in 50%-plus gains in the stock over the past six months.
