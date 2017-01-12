Martin A. Jarosick Named Vice Preside...

Martin A. Jarosick Named Vice President, Investor Relations at CF Industries

Prior to joining CF Industries, Mr. Jarosick served as vice president, investor relations and treasurer at Axiall Corporation, responsible for investor relations strategy and execution as well as the strategic planning process. Before Axiall, he held various positions in treasury, strategic planning, and investor relations with The Home Depot and Progress Energy.

