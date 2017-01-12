Logistics firm bringing 200 jobs to Houston
Logistics company Talke USA is investing $20 million in the Houston region and plans to employ more than 200 people, the Greater Houston Partnership announced this week. Talke is a leading provider of transport and logistics for the chemical and petrochemical industries in Europe, India, and China.
