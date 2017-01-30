LG Chem to up production of carbon na...

LG Chem to up production of carbon nanotubes

LG Chem aims to become the world's fourth largest producer of carbon nanotube in 2018 with the production capacity of 400 tons, the company said on Tuesday. The Korean battery firm said it has invested 25 billion won in its carbon nanotube plant located in Yeosu city to initially produce around 100 tons this year and then 400 tons every year from 2018.

