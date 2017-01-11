Lawmakers Look To Fix Budget Shortfall
Four Republican legislators from the Valley agreed that working with Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe on how to best close an estimated $1.26 billion budget shortfall is the primary mission of the 2017 General Assembly session that opens today in Richmond. The question is, how does the Republican-controlled legislature fix the $50 billion-ish biennial budget and then get anything else done this session? McAuliffe signed off on it last spring, but revenue collections didn't meet projections that the 2017-18 spending plan is based on.
