Last round of Sandy-damaged breakwater repair projects come to an end
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed repairs to the Cleveland Harbor East breakwater which was damaged by Hurricane Sandy. The project was one of nine structures scheduled for repair under supplemental Superstorm Sandy funds provided by Congress.
