Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical to launch dollar sukuk soon - sources

The potential sukuk issue would be part of the company's $2 billion sukuk programme, and would follow Equate's debut $2.25 billion conventional bond sale last October. The petrochemical producer, a joint venture involving Petrochemical Industries Co and the Dow Chemical Co, has not officially appointed banks to manage the sukuk sale, but the banks which led Equate's previous bond transaction are very likely to arrange the new deal, the sources said.

