Judge orders Exxon-Mobil to disclose 40 years of climate change documents
Last fall, the public learned that Exxon-Mobil may have spent millions of dollars researching the effects of climate change in the 1970s . Upon learning the disastrous impact of their own business practices, the company hid the results and continued as if no risks existed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC