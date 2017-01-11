Judge: Exxon Mobil must give document...

Judge: Exxon Mobil must give documents to attorney general

Read more: Brandon Sun

Exxon Mobil has been ordered to hand over documents related to a state investigation into whether it misled the public about the impact of fossil fuels on the climate. Wednesday's decision by a Suffolk Superior Court judge is a win for Attorney General Maura Healey, who's trying to determine if the company deceived investors and consumers by hiding what it knew about the link between burning fossil fuels and climate change.

