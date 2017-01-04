Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "In 2016, International Flavors & Fragrances' shares underperformed the Zacks categorized Chemicals Specialty industry. Also, the company is exposed to risks arising from adverse currency movements, geopolitical issues in some foreign countries and stiff competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC