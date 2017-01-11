Indianapolis Children's Museum just m...

Indianapolis Children's Museum just misses attendance record

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis says it had more visitors during 2016 than in all but one year of its history. Museum officials say nearly 1.27 million people visited the 91-year-old museum during 2016.

