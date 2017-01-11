Indianapolis Children's Museum just misses attendance record
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis says it had more visitors during 2016 than in all but one year of its history. Museum officials say nearly 1.27 million people visited the 91-year-old museum during 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC