Hawkins Inc (HWKN): Royce & Associates Lowers Its Stake
Royce & Associates ' stake in Hawkins Inc has been lowered recently, according to a newly amended 13G filing with the US SEC. The fund managed by Chuck Royce reported ownership of 594,478 shares, which account for 5.6% of the company's outstanding stock, down from from 975,078 shares it held at the end of September.
