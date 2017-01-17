Former 3M CEO Desi DeSimone dies

April 12, 1991 L. D. DeSimone, will take over as chairman and chief executive of 3M in October of 1991. April 29, 1991 February 4, 1993 January 26, 1995 Bruce Bisping, Minneapolis Star Tribune Former 3M CEO and Chairman Livio "Desi" DeSimone died Thursday, leaving behind a legacy as an innovative leader who directed one of Minnesota's most iconic companies in new directions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.