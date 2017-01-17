Former 3M CEO Desi DeSimone dies

Former 3M CEO Desi DeSimone dies

Former 3M CEO and Chairman Livio "Desi" DeSimone died Thursday, leaving behind a legacy as an innovative leader who directed one of Minnesota's most iconic companies in new directions.

